Phulbani: A tribal youth, who was engaged in the renovation of an old building, died after a wall collapsed on him in Odisha’s Kandhamal district Thursday, police said.

The incident happened at Rampur Square in the Tumudibandha police station area.

The deceased was identified as Maneswar Pradhan, a daily labourer, police said.

Soon after the incident, Pradhan was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead. The body was later sent for post-mortem examination, they said.

Locals demanded immediate and adequate compensation for the family of the victim.

PTI