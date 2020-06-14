Bhubaneswar: As many as 186 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in last 24 hours bringing the total number of infections so far in Odisha to 3,909, official data suggested Sunday.

According to Department of Information and Public Relations (I&PR) of the state government, out of the 186 infections, 171 were reported from quarantine centres and 15 were local cases.

Meanwhile, Odisha recorded a new death bringing the death toll to 11. Three others who tested positive for COVID-19 died of other underlying conditions.

“Regret to report that a 50-year male Covid positive patient of Ganjam district passed away while under treatment in hospital. He was suffering from underlying co-morbidities of Diabetes, Hypertension, Chronic Kidney disease and Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease,” state health department said in a statement.

The state has so far conducted 2,00,014 tests.

6. Cuttack:12

7. Jagatsinghpur: 11

8. Angul: 1

9. Dhenkanal: 2

10. Bhadrak: 1

11. Gajapati: 15

12. Bargarh: 16

13. Kandhamal: 22

14. Kalahandi: 16

15. Ganjam: 4

16. Puri: 7

17. Sundargarh: 3

18. Bolangir: 2

19. Mayurbhanj: 13

20. Kendrapada:1 — I & PR Department, Odisha (@IPR_Odisha) June 14, 2020

According to state government data as of Sunday morning, 3,909 people have so far tested positive for COVID-19 in the state out of which 1,301 cases are active, 2,594 have recovered and 11 persons have died. Three persons, who were diagnosed with COVID-19 died of co-morbidities while under treatment.

PNN