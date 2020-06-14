Bhubaneswar: As many as 186 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in last 24 hours bringing the total number of infections so far in Odisha to 3,909, official data suggested Sunday.
According to Department of Information and Public Relations (I&PR) of the state government, out of the 186 infections, 171 were reported from quarantine centres and 15 were local cases.
Meanwhile, Odisha recorded a new death bringing the death toll to 11. Three others who tested positive for COVID-19 died of other underlying conditions.
“Regret to report that a 50-year male Covid positive patient of Ganjam district passed away while under treatment in hospital. He was suffering from underlying co-morbidities of Diabetes, Hypertension, Chronic Kidney disease and Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease,” state health department said in a statement.
The state has so far conducted 2,00,014 tests.
6. Cuttack:12
7. Jagatsinghpur: 11
8. Angul: 1
9. Dhenkanal: 2
10. Bhadrak: 1
11. Gajapati: 15
12. Bargarh: 16
13. Kandhamal: 22
14. Kalahandi: 16
15. Ganjam: 4
16. Puri: 7
17. Sundargarh: 3
18. Bolangir: 2
19. Mayurbhanj: 13
20. Kendrapada:1
According to state government data as of Sunday morning, 3,909 people have so far tested positive for COVID-19 in the state out of which 1,301 cases are active, 2,594 have recovered and 11 persons have died. Three persons, who were diagnosed with COVID-19 died of co-morbidities while under treatment.
