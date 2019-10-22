Bhubaneswar: Odisha cricket player Natraj Behera announced his retirement from all formats of the game Monday due to fitness issues. Behera did it through a letter to the Odisha Cricket Association (OCA).

As per the letter issued to OCA, Behera has written “The Odisha Cricket Association had high expectations from me. However, I was unable to perform well for the last several months, besides fitness issues. Therefore, I announce my retirement from all forms of cricket. I have informed the OCA about my retirement in a letter.”

“I wish the young cricketers get opportunities to play and bring laurels for the State. I will do my best for the betterment of the OCA if given any responsibility,” he added.

He has scored 3031 runs in 54 first-class matches. With the highest score of 255, he has hit eight centuries and 11 half-centuries during his career. This apart, he has played 37 List-A matches and 16 T20 matches and scored 967 and 261 runs, respectively.

Behera was born May 28, 1988, in Rourkela. He was the captain of Odisha cricket team. Under the leadership of Behera, East Zone won its first Duleep Trophy championship of 2011-12 defeating Central Zone.

PNN