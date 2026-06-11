Bhubaneswar/Baripada: Odisha DGP Y B Khurania Thursday inspected the venue for the state government’s second anniversary programme in Mayurbhanj, which will be attended by President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and asked the district police to remain vigilant on the inter-state border areas to ensure foolproof security.

The President and the Prime Minister are scheduled to attend the event in Rairangpur, around 275 km from the state capital June 20.

Rairangpur, the native town of Murmu, shares borders with neighbouring Jharkhand and West Bengal.

The DGP inspected the routes through which the President and the PM will go to attend the programme, and the places where Murmu will go during her two-day tour of Odisha, an official said.

Accompanied by district police personnel and local administrative officials, Khurania also assessed the on-ground situation of the state government’s second anniversary programme venue, he said.

The district police apprised him of deployment plans, crowd management strategies, and emergency response systems during the meeting, the official said.

Though the meeting will be held at Rairangpur, the police will remain on alert in other towns of the district with surveillance and traffic control across sensitive zones.

Additional forces have been mobilised to manage public gatherings and maintain law and order during the President’s stay, the official said.

The President is scheduled to reach Rairangpur June 19, and the Prime Minister will arrive there the next day.

An official statement issued by the state police headquarters said all the hotels, lodges and other accommodations in Mayurbhanj district should be thoroughly checked, and records of visitors may be verified.

Multilayered security rings must be established at the helipad, meeting venue and along the VVIP travel route, it said.

Anti-sabotage measures, crowd control and emergency response, special operations group (SOG), striking force and K-9 special squads will be deployed.

Adequate CCTV cameras will be installed, and drone surveillance will also be arranged, the statement said.