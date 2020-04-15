Cuttack: Odisha DGP Abhay directed officials to consider domestic violence cases on high priority Tuesday. The Investigation Unit for Crime against Women (IUCAW) of districts has been also asked to remain extra alert and active during lockdown period.

“The victims of domestic violence need not visit police station. A complainant can call the helpline number of police station and district control room. After receiving the call, police will reach the spot to collect complaints or FIR and take necessary action,” Abhay said adding victims of domestic violence could also approach police through Odisha Police Citizen Portal and Sahayata Mobile app.

The DGP also directed that the cases of domestic violence should be investigated by an officer not below the rank of Sub Inspector of police under the supervision of an officer of rank of DSP or above.

It is worth mentioning that, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Tuesday directed the DGP to keep a strict eye on habitual offenders. Domestic violence is a major concern during the lockdown. So, Odisha police have begun the process of identifying habitual offenders and extending help to the complainants through phone calls.

PNN