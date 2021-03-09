Bhubaneswar: With an aim to promote and facilitate investment at the district-level, the state government has decided to set up dedicated District Investment Promotion Agencies (DIPAs) in each of the 30 districts in the state.

DIPAs will work as an extended arm of the Industrial Promotion & Investment Corporation of Odisha (IPICOL) and will be set up in phases from April 2021 to December 2021.

Official sources said in the industries department, the DIPAs will operate under the leadership of respective District Collectors while other senior officials such as SP, DFOs and line department officials will be its members.

The Collector will be supported by a team of professionals for investment facilitation, project monitoring and promoting local entrepreneurship. The agencies will be housed in the collectorate, the sources said. The DIPAs will provide handholding support to entrepreneurs during project implementation and work for the creation of a land bank for fast grounding of projects.

It will also promote enterprises and investment leveraging local strengths of respective districts to create large-scale employment. The agencies will further take the responsibility of early resolution of investor grievances. The DIPAs will also monitor the implementation of major road, power and water supply projects which will facilitate industrialization and economic growth.

DIPAs will play an active role in setting up large as well as MSME projects in respective districts. This initiative will provide a significant boost to the business environment and thereby generate significant local employment, they said. The performance of DIPAs will be monitored by the State Level Single Window Clearance Authority headed by Chief Secretary and will also be evaluated through annual rankings of districts based on investors’ feedback.