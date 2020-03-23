Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Medical Service Association (OMSA) has said that that there is an acute shortage of protective kits for doctors and health care service providers at the district level. In a letter to the Odisha government’s health department the OSMA has said that there are insufficient number of masks, santitisers and PPE kits. “So there is heavy chance of infection to health care providers. If that happens, we will enter into phase III of pandemic and that is very dangerous,” the letter stated.

The OSMA has asked the health department to supply protective kits as soon as possible to those working in the various districts of Odisha. With quite a few people arriving in the districts from India as well as abroad, the doctors and health care workers are functioning round the clock to spread the spread of COVID-19 in Odisha.

The letter, signed by key officials of OSMA has asked for the supply of six important items necessary while treating suspected coronavirus affected patients. The items they want are NIOSH (National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health) N95 approved particulate respirator, 100% nitrile, powder free, latex free superior puncture and tear resistant HD gloves, ANSI (American National Standards Institute) approved light weight reusable indirect vented (splash proof) clear vision goggles, biohazard bags with international biohazard signs, disposable boot covers, resistant to particulate and liquids, elastic top 17 inches high and gowns.

According to OSMA doctors Stage III of the pandemic will occur when a person or animal carrying the virus can produce sporadic cases or small clusters of disease in population.

PNN & Agencies