Nayagarh: The driver of a passenger bus died and more than 30 passengers were injured, eight of them critically, as the bus hit a roadside tree and overturned near Surada square under Nuagaon police limits in Nayagarh district Friday, a source said.

The source added that the bus, carrying 40 passengers, was on its way from Raikia to Bhubaneswar when the accident took place.

Locals, police, and Fire Brigade personnel rescued the injured and rushed them to the District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) in Nayagarh.

