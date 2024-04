Angul: Brown sugar worth over Rs 1 crore has been seized and two persons have been arrested in Odisha’s Angul district, police said Tuesday.

Acting on a tip-off, the Special Task Force of Odisha Police conducted a raid in Talcher Monday morning and seized 1.1 kg of brown sugar, an officer said.

Two persons, identified as 43-year-old Rakibul Sheikh from West Bengal and 26-year-old Bijay Birbarma from Angul district, were arrested, he added.

PTI