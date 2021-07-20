Bhubaneswar: Notwithstanding the Covid impacted slowdown in the global economy, Odisha has enhanced its revenue generation by end of June this fiscal year.

The ease of tax payment through online modes and e-receipts has also been helpful to a significant extent while ensuring transparency in revenue matters. This was known from all secretaries’ meetings held on digital mode under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra here Tuesday.

Principal Secretary Finance Ashok Kumar Meena said, the revenue generation from state-owned sources by end of June, 2021 grew to Rs.17,656.70 crore against the last year collection of Rs 8,307.54 crore during the same period registering a growth of 112.54 per cent.

The revenue generation from own-tax sources grew by 74.66 per cent. The total revenue collection from own-tax sources up to June 2020 was around Rs 4601 crore which grew up to Rs.8036 crore by June 2021.

Similarly, the non-tax revenue up to June 2020 was around Rs 8307.54 crore which grew to 9621.16 crore by June, 2021, recording a growth of 159.55 per cent over the previous year.

This non-tax revenue growth was assigned to a robust system of revenue collection developed in Steel and Mines department.

Meena said keeping pace with the revenue generation, there was also significant growth in budget utilisation during the month of June.

The overall percentage of the budget utilisation by June 2021 grew to 21 per cent ( Rs 12, 864 crore in absolute figures) against that of around 17 per cent ( Rs 9,873 crore) during the corresponding period of the last fiscal.

The Chief Secretary directed the departments to speed up capital expenditure under different programmes for keeping up the higher growth rate. He directed Principal Secretaries and Secretaries of different departments to closely monitor the progress of the projects under district mineral fund (DMF) and Odisha Mineral bearing areas development corporation (OMBADC) along with the livelihood enhancement projects and schemes during the current year.

The departments were asked to focus on preparation of the digital assets register for management and maintenance of the government assets created under different departments.

Development Commissioner Pradeep Kumar Jena advised all departments to nominate responsible senior officers for coordinating with Odisha space application center (ORSAC) for preparation of the register.

The Chief Secretary also reviewed the implementation of the projects under DMF and OMBADC.

Official sources said till May. 2021 under DMF was around Rs.13,173 crore against which around 20372 numbers of projects estimated around Rs. 14,490 crore were sanctioned in different districts.

Out of the sanctioned projects, a total number of 13,132 projects were completed by end of May, 2021 and, balance projects were in different stages of implementation.

Similarly, under OMBADC Phase-II, a total number of 38 projects in seven sectors estimated around Rs.13,782 crore were sanctioned till end of May,2021.

The Chief Secretary directed the executing agencies and departments to expedite implementation and complete the projects before the scheduled time as the projects cater to many basic needs of the people in mineral bearing areas.

