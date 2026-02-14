Bargarh: Police in Bargarh district have arrested three men, including a father, his son and his son-in-law, in connection with the alleged sexual assault of a mentally challenged woman, officials said Friday.

The accused were identified as Bikram Saraf, 50, his son Papun Saraf, 28, and his son-in-law Pratap Saraf, 44.

The arrests were made within the Bheden police station limits after a complaint alleged that the woman had become pregnant, police said.

The woman is originally from Sambalpur district and has been staying in the Bheden area, according to officials.

Police said she has been sent for medical examination. Further investigation is underway.