Cuttack: If everything goes as per plan, the state Fire Service department will have its own manual in line with police and jail manuals by December, said sources.

The Fire Service department has been using the police manual since 1944. Now, the department is planning to introduce its own manual for better management of its personnel and resources, said a senior official.

According to him, a committee under the chairmanship of Additional Director General of Fire Service and Home Guards, Soumya Mishra, has been constituted to prepare the manual. “The committee has been formed in accordance with the Odisha Fire Service Act, 1993. It is expected that the committee will prepare the manual within three/four months,” said the official.

According to sources, the manual will have a detailed description of the duties and responsibilities of fire service personnel and officials. Besides, the manual will have details regarding appointment and promotion of fire service personnel.

“The manual will have guidelines regarding disciplinary action against errant officials. Moreover, all aspects with regard to disaster management, rescue operation and firefighting will also find place in it,” the official said.

The fire service personnel of Odisha have won laurels from several quarters by participating in several disaster management operations in and outside the state in the past several years. They are undergoing training regularly to rescue people during natural disasters.

At present, Odisha has 341 fire stations and around 5,000 fire service personnel to face any eventuality.