Baripada: At least four people were killed and three others injured in road accidents in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district Saturday, police said.

A speeding truck first hit three persons at Badadalima Chhak killing one person and causing grievous injuries to two others. While fleeing away from the accident site, the truck dashed against an autorickshaw at Bagdeda, the police said.

A couple travelling in the autorickshaw and the driver of the three-wheeler died. Another passenger also sustained critical injuries, they said.

The injured persons have been admitted to hospital for treatment.

The truck fled the scene after the accident. The police are investigating the matter and efforts are underway to track the truck, they said.

PTI