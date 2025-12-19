Hyderabad/Bhubaneswar: Odisha government has garnered investment intents worth around Rs 67,000 crore during a two-day investor meet in Hyderabad, an official said in Bhubaneswar Friday.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi attended the investors meet and road show seeking investment for Odisha in various sectors.

“Odisha is ready to be the growth engine of India, and the Odisha Investor Meet is a platform to build long-term partnerships that translate investment intent into on-ground outcomes,” Majhi said while addressing industry leaders at the event.

The event witnessed strong industry interest across key and emerging sectors, including pharmaceuticals, medical devices, renewable energy equipment, textiles and technical textiles, electronics, IT and data centres, advanced manufacturing, and allied industries.

During the meet, 13 Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) were signed, representing a total investment potential of Rs 27,650 crore with an estimated employment generation of 15,905 jobs, the official said.

In addition, investment intentions amounting to Rs 39,131 crore were received in the meet, with the potential to create over 40,000 employment opportunities.

The chief minister said that the state is positioning itself as a future-ready investment destination through policy stability, competitive costs, and a facilitative governance framework.

He said the investor meet held with the objective of direct engagement with industry leaders, showcasing Odisha’s diversified industrial ecosystem, and accelerating investment decisions across priority and emerging sectors. More than 500 delegates were present during the event.

Drawing attention to the changing geography of India’s industrial growth, the CM said Odisha is emerging as a key destination under the national vision of ‘Purvodaya’, supported by strong infrastructure, fiscal discipline, and responsive governance.

He highlighted the state’s strategic advantages, including its extensive coastline, port-led development, expanding industrial corridors, and multimodal connectivity, positioning Odisha as a natural gateway to domestic and global markets.

The Odisha Investor Meet witnessed participation from industry leaders, business associations, and senior executives from leading companies.

In a statement, Industries Minister Sampad Chandra Swain said, “The strong response at the Odisha Investor Meet demonstrates the confidence industry has in Odisha’s policy framework and governance model. The state is committed to ensuring effective implementation, continuous engagement, and seamless facilitation for investors.”