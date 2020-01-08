Bhubaneswar: The state government has started taking precautionary measures to augment the revenue collection in an attempt to beat the economic slowdown.

According to official sources, state’s revenue collection has increased by 8.36 per cent till November-end of the 2019-20 financial year.

The own tax revenue grew by 7.67 per cent and non-tax revenue by 10.02 per cent by the end of November 2019. However, the Finance department is not satisfied with this growth rate because the current trend will lead to non-realisation of budgeted resources, the source said.

This issue was tabled for discussion during the last meeting of all secretaries held under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy.

“The total own revenue has increased by only 8.36 per cent. Declining growth in mining revenue collection in recent months is a cause for concern. Going by current trend, we run the risk of non-realisation of budgeted resources,” said an official.

The collection from sources like professional tax, stamp duty & registration and excise duty has registered a healthy growth. But, the collection from VAT, motor vehicles tax and electricity duty is not satisfactory, he said.

Therefore, the Finance department has circulated the report of Expert Committee on revenue enhancement measures constituted in 2010 under the chairmanship of Sanjib Hota. All the departments have been asked to implement all possible measures recommended by the panel to augment the revenue collection, the source said.