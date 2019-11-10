Bhubaneswar: All India Consumer Welfare Council (AICWC) affiliated with the Consumer Confederation of India (CCI) and recognised by the department of consumer affairs, Sunday, started its Odisha operations by announcing its state chapter.

Odisha is the 22nd state of the country where the Council is operational full-fledged to protect consumers’ rights and represent their voice in right platforms. The State and District level executives of the chapter were appointed in presence of National President of CCI, Anant Sharma and National General Secretary, AICWC, Devendra Tiwari.

Sunil Kumar Behera and Barun Prakash Jena were appointed as President and Secretary of AICWC Odisha chapter respectively. Apart from appointment of the executives, a day long workshop on Consumer Protection Act including Consumer Empowerment, Know your Bill, Consumer Behavior, Unfair Trade Practices, Misleading Advertisements and Smooth Consumer Grievance Redressal Mechanism was also organised to educate the members.

Speaking on the occasion, Sharma said, “The Odisha chapter is going to play a vital role in educating the people of state about their rights as per the new Consumer Protection Act – 2019.

The new Act is very different from the older one in terms of formation of consumer protection authority, misleading advertisements and complaint’s jurisdiction.”