Kendrapara: Odisha Police Tuesday detained two persons in Chhattisgarh in connection with the gang-rape of a 17-year-old girl at a place hardly 200 meters away from the office of the Superintendent of Police in Kendrapara district, an officer said Tuesday.

The incident took place at Jajanga Monday night and came to light Tuesday after the victim’s mother lodged a complaint at the Kendrapara Sadar police station, alleging that two persons in an inebriated state forcefully took her daughter to a secluded place while the victim had gone to attend to nature’s call.

It was alleged that the two raped the minor girl at knifepoint. The accused also assaulted her when she tried to resist them.

The miscreants also threatened to kill her if she told anyone about the incident, the police officer said.

After the complaint was filed, the police launched an investigation and detained two accused persons, aged 30 and 34 years.

A case was registered against the accused under various sections of the BNS and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012, Kendrapara SP Sidhartha Kataria said.

The girl and her parents, who hail from a village in Chhattisgarh, have been selling brooms and residing in a roadside tent for the last three months, police said.

PTI