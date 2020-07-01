Bhubaneswar: With both petrol and diesel prices increasing on a daily basis, the Odisha government hiked bus fares for passengers Wednesday. The increase in ticket prices is for all categories of buses and has been implemented through the automatic fare adjustment mechanism.

The Commerce and Transport Department in a notification said that the fares of ordinary and express buses have been increased by two paise per kilometre. For deluxe and AC price of tickets has been increased by four paise per kilometre. So ordinary buses will now charge 72 paise/km while the price of tickets in express buses will be 75 paise/km. Earlier the fares were 70 p/km and 73 p/km respectively.

On the other hand, deluxe buses will charge Rs 1.05/km as against Rs 1.01 p/km. Similarly, air conditioned buses will charge Rs 1.27 per km as against Rs 1.23 per km earlier.

PNN