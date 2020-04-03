Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has urged the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) in New Delhi to allow COVID-19 testing facilities at three more hospitals in the state. The names proposed by the state government are those of MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur, VIMSAR in Burla and IGH in Rourkela.

Currently tests for suspected coronavirus patients are being done at the Regional Medical Research Centre (RMRC) and AIIMs in Bhubaneswar and SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack. Once the three more test facilities are operational at MKCG Medical College and Hospital, VIMSAR and IGH, the pressure on RMRC, SCB and AIIMS will certainly decrease.

PNN