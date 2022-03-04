Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has asked its employees to maintain strict neutrality during the urban local body (ULB) polls scheduled for March 24. In a letter to secretaries to government, director general of police, revenue divisional commissioners, heads of departments and district collectors, Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra said, government servants should remain absolutely impartial during the elections (ULB polls) and no one should indulge in any campaigning activities for or against any contesting candidate or any political party.

The Chief Secretary said vehicles, machinery and personnel belonging to government, public sector undertakings, cooperatives, local bodies and panchayati raj institutions should not be used in electioneering work in the ULBs. Mahapatra also directed the officials not to allow publication of any advertisement at the cost of the public exchequer, portraying the achievements of the government until completion of the polls.

“No public servant should accompany a minister/such other political functionaries for electioneering except on duties from security point of view in ULBs. While dealing with different political parties in day to day official transactions, each public servant shall maintain absolute neutrality,” said Mahapatra.

Stating that the model code of conduct (MCC) is also applicable for government servants, the Chief Secretary warned that poll code violation by any public servant would make him/her liable for disciplinary proceedings as per rule.

Issuing another order, the Chief Secretary banned transfer of the government employees connected with the urban election work. The ban will remain in force till March 26, 2022.

Grant of leave of officials connected with the conduct of elections will not be allowed without reference to the SEC. Officials associated with the urban poll transferred prior to poll notification but have not been relieved, will not be relieved without concurrence of the commission, the Chief Secretary clarified.

Regular promotion will also not be made without the approval of the commission. Transfer of any other level of staff is also not allowed in the 109 urban areas till March 26, 2022.

Notably, elections to 47 municipalities, 59 Notified Area Councils (NACs) and three municipal corporations of Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Berhampur will be held March 24. The election results will be declared March 26.