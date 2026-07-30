Bhubaneswar: Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati Thursday felicitated Indian Idol Season 16 winner Jyotirmayee Nayak at Lok Bhavan, honouring her outstanding achievement in the field of music.

Congratulating the young singer, the Governor praised her exceptional talent, dedication and perseverance, saying her remarkable success had brought pride to Odisha and inspired countless young people to pursue their dreams with determination and hard work.

He said Jyotirmayee’s achievement reflected Odisha’s rich musical heritage and showcased the state’s immense talent on the national stage. Her victory, he added, would encourage many aspiring singers to strive for excellence.

It was a pleasure to felicitate Jyotirmayee Nayak, winner of Indian Idol Season 16, at Lok Bhavan. Her extraordinary talent, dedication and perseverance have brought immense pride to Odisha and showcased our rich musical heritage on the national stage. I am confident that her… pic.twitter.com/GYn5zuePlU — Governor Odisha (@GovernorOdisha) July 30, 2026

Expressing confidence in her future, Kambhampati said Jyotirmayee would continue to scale greater heights in her musical career and inspire the next generation of artists through her accomplishments.

Thanking the Governor for the honour, Jyotirmayee expressed her gratitude and said the recognition would motivate her to work with even greater dedication and commitment in her musical journey.

The Governor wished her continued success and expressed hope that she would bring more laurels to Odisha by achieving greater milestones in the field of music.