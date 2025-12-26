Bhubaneswar: Odisha government has reportedly approved free bus travel for school students under the Mukhyamantri Bus Seva (MBS) scheme, replacing the existing 50 per cent concession on ticket fares.

The Commerce and Transport Department issued a notification to this effect, stating that the decision is aimed at improving access to schools and reducing dropout rates caused by transportation difficulties, especially in remote and rural areas.

According to the notification, the proposal for free bus travel for students was approved during a high-level meeting held August 21, 2025, chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, to discuss key policy decisions and implementation strategies of the School and Mass Education Department.

Earlier, students were entitled to a 50 per cent concession on bus fares under the MBS scheme. Under the revised policy, school students will be allowed to travel free of cost in both non-AC and AC buses operated under the Mukhyamantri Bus Seva.

“In this context, to improve access to schools and reduce student dropouts due to distance, there will be a provision of free bus travel for students under the Mukhyamantri Bus Seva (MBS) scheme instead of a 50 per cent concession in ticket fares,” the notification said.

As per the new arrangement, a zero-value ticket will be generated through the Electronic Ticket Issue Machine (ETIM) for eligible students. To avail of the benefit, students will be required to present a valid student identity card or be in school uniform while boarding the bus.

The notification also said that the Odisha State Road Transport Corporation (OSRTC) has been directed to make necessary modifications to its software systems to facilitate the issuance of zero-fare tickets for students.

In addition, OSRTC will revisit existing bus routes and timings to ensure that the maximum number of schools are covered under the MBS network, officials said. The move is expected to particularly benefit students from economically weaker sections and those residing in areas with limited transport connectivity.

Officials said the decision aligns with the state government’s broader objective of strengthening public transport while ensuring uninterrupted access to education for school-going children across Odisha.