Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government Tuesday promoted 14 Indian Police Service (IPS) officers, including Inspector General Shyni S, to the additional DGP rank, as per a notification.

At present, Shyni is heading the Crime against Women and Children Wing (CAW&CW) of the Odisha police. Her new rank will come into effect from January 1, 2026, said the notification issued by the General Administration and Public Grievances Department.

The government has also allowed Soorya Thankappan, who is on central deputation, to avail a proforma promotion to the rank of ADG of police.

Similarly, Satyajit Naik and Umashankar Dash have been promoted to the rank of Inspector General of Police (IGP). Prakash R, who is currently on central deputation, has also been granted proforma promotion to the rank of IGP.

The government has also promoted Madkar Sandeep Sampat and Sudhanshu Sekhar Mishra (on central deputation) to the rank of Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police, the notification said.

Besides, several other IPS and IAS officers have been given promotions ahead of the New Year. The promoted officers will continue in their present postings until further orders, it said.