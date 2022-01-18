Bhubaneswar: Odisha government Tuesday felicitated para-athlete Kamal Kant Nayak for setting a new record by travelling 213 kilometre in 24 hours on a wheelchair.

Sports and Youth Services Department Commissioner-cum-Secretary R Vineel Krishna felicitated Kamal Kant with Rs 1 lakh on the premises of Kalinga Hockey Stadium.

“Through his dedication, concentration and hard work, Kamal Kant set a new record around the world and set an example for all athletes and youth. The Department of Sports and Youth Services will provide all necessary assistance to Kamal Kant to participate in the Paralympics,” the Sports Secretary said.

Kamal Kant Nayak, 28, set a new record by travelling 213 km in 24 hours on a wheelchair.

Taking to Twitter, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said, “Congratulate para-athlete from #Odisha, Kamalakanta Nayak on entering Guinness Book of World Record by covering maximum distance in 24 hours in a manual wheelchair. Your grit amidst all odds is an inspiration for others. Wish you all the best for future,” Patnaik said.

