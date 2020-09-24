Bhubaneswar: The state government has instructed Revenue Divisional Commissioner (RDC), Cuttack to take necessary steps to expedite pending revenue cases related to Swargadwar land in Puri.

Revenue and Disaster Management secretary Bishnupada Sethi has written to the RDC in this regard.

“The possession of the land settled in favour of Lord Jagannath has not been taken by the district administration till date. I would, therefore, request you to look into the matter personally and ensure that record correction is ensured by tehsildar, Puri and all cases pending with the tehsildar as well as ADM are disposed of expeditiously,” Sethi said in his letter.

As per 1990 settlement, 16.735 acre land was available for Swargadwar, out of which government land was 705 decimal, bebandobast land was 5.040 acre and private land recorded in several khatas was upto 10.990 acre.

However, the Puri tehsildar has recorded 1.246 acre in government Khata due to its communal use. Out of balance land, 3.794 acre has been recorded in favour of Lord Jagannath.

Similarly, private land to an extent of 8.083 acre has been recorded in favour of Lord Jagannath but RORs (record of rights) are yet to be corrected while certain other cases are also pending for disposal with the tehsildar.

The Revenue department has come to know that 16 cases have been pending in the court of ADM, Puri against orders of tehsildar. An FIR has also been lodged with Sea Beach police, Puri by tehsildar in connection with forged documents.