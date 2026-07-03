Bhubaneswar: Odisha government has ordered the withholding of salaries of doctors participating in the ongoing agitation and directed authorities to initiate action against contractual medical officers involved in the protest.

The Health and Family Welfare Department instructed all government medical colleges, hospitals and Chief District Medical and Public Health Officers (CDMOs-PHOs) to immediately stop the salaries of doctors belonging to the Odisha Medical and Health Services (OMHS) cadre who are taking part in the agitation.

The department also directed authorities to issue formal notices to contractual doctors participating in the protest, warning that the notices could be followed by termination of service, if required.