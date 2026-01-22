Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has issued a fresh order imposing a complete ban on all products containing tobacco or nicotine, following a Supreme Court order, according to a notification.

The state government had prohibited the manufacture, storage, sale and distribution of gutkha and panmasala containing tobacco or nicotine January 3, 2013.

However, the Supreme Court observed in 2016 that manufacturers are selling pan masala (without tobacco), with flavoured chewing tobacco in separate but often conjoined sachets, so that consumers can buy both to mix and eat them.

The apex court had directed all states to ensure total compliance with the ban imposed on the manufacturing and sale of gutkha and pan masala with tobacco andor nicotine.

The Odisha health department Wednesday issued a fresh notification, banning the manufacture, processing, packaging, storage, transportation, distribution and sale of all products containing tobacco or nicotine as ingredients, whether sold in one product, or though separate products.

The prohibition extends to all food products, whether chewable or otherwise, which are either flavoured or scented or mixed with any additives, read the order.

Now, all food products, whether going by the name or form of gutkha, pan masala, flavoured or scented food products or chewable food products by whatever name, are completely banned in the state.

The latest notification supersedes the earlier order issued by the health and family welfare department in 2013.

Referring to the International Agency for Research on Cancer under the WHO, the notification said chewing tobacco products such as zarda, khaini, gutka and processed, scented or flavoured tobacco are classified as cancer-causing substances.

Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling said the district drugs inspectors will conduct enforcement activities to ensure compliance with the ban order.

According to the second round of the Global Adult Tobacco Survey, more than 42 per cent of Odisha’s adult population uses smokeless tobacco, which is almost double the national average.