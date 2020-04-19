Bhubaneswar: The government of Odisha Sunday made it mandatory for people returning to the state to register themselves at panchayat level in a fresh new move to arrest the spread of COVID-19.

Addressing the state through a video message, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said that the returnees will be kept in 14-day quarantine following their arrival.

“Every gram panchayat will have registration facility. Those who are returning from other States will register themselves in the panchayats. Following this they will kept in 14-day quarantine. Their treatment, food and accommodation expenses will be taken care by the State government. Family members and relatives of the returnees will ensure that the registration happens,” CM Patnaik said.

Once the quarantine period is over, the returnees will be given an incentive of Rs 2000, the CM said.

Sarpanchs of gram panchayats have been bestowed with the powers of District Collectors to ensure the implementation of registration. The move will help tackle the spread of coronavirus across the state, the CM added.

“Today, several lakh people from Odisha are stuck in other States. They include pilgrims, students, professionals, patients, workers and others have not been able to return to Odisha due to the countrywide lockdown.”

“When the lockdown will revoked, we will hold discussions with the Centre and other states, to ensure the smooth movement of our people to Odisha,” the Chief Minister added.

PNN