Bhubaneswar: In a major push to ensure the safety, dignity and welfare of sanitation workers, Odisha’s Housing & Urban Development Department has intensified implementation of the GARIMA (Gaurav and Respect for Individuals Involved in Manual Activities) Scheme across all Urban Local Bodies (ULBs).

The scheme aims to eliminate hazardous manual sanitation practices, promote mechanised sanitation services and provide comprehensive social security benefits to core sanitation workers. As part of the drive, the department is undertaking universal identification and registration of sanitation workers to bring all eligible beneficiaries under welfare measures.

To reduce risks associated with manual scavenging and hazardous waste handling, ULBs are being equipped with advanced mechanical cleaning machines and modern sanitation technologies. The use of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) has also been made mandatory to ensure workers’ safety and occupational health.

Housing & Urban Development Minister Krushna Chandra Mahapatra said, GARIMA Scheme reflects the government’s commitment to ensuring dignity, safety and social security for sanitation workers. He said the initiative seeks to eliminate hazardous manual practices while expanding access to housing, healthcare, insurance and other welfare benefits.

Under the scheme, eligible workers are being linked to Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) for permanent housing. It also facilitates financial inclusion, periodic health check-ups, healthcare support and health insurance coverage for workers and their families.

The dedicated GARIMA Helpline (14420) remains operational across the state, providing workers with access to information, assistance and grievance redressal.

The department said the initiative aims to build a safe, dignified, fully mechanised and socially secure sanitation ecosystem while recognising the contribution of sanitation workers to urban cleanliness and public health.