Bhubaneswar: Odisha government has relaxed enforcement of penalties related to Pollution Under Control Certificates (PUCC) until April 1, citing difficulties faced by vehicle owners in obtaining and renewing the mandatory certificates.

Commerce and Transport Minister Bibhuti Bhushan Jena has directed the State Transport Authority not to impose fines on vehicles found without valid PUCCs during the relaxation period. He also ordered that pollution-related challans generated through the e-detection system at toll gates be suspended until April 1.

Officials said the decision was taken after concerns were raised by motorists over procedural and logistical issues in pollution testing. The temporary relaxation is aimed at giving vehicle owners adequate time to comply with pollution norms without facing penalties.

PNN