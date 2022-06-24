Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has asked workers and engineers to complete construction of the contentious Srimandir Heritage Corridor in the next nine months, a senior official said.

Chief Secretary SC Mohapatra, after reviewing the ongoing work at the site Thursday, set deadlines for all small and big tasks that have to be undertaken to complete the project, which had faced protests earlier in the year over alleged violation of certain norms, he said.

The project, close to the 12th century Shree Jagannath shrine in Puri, had run into trouble after objections were raised over the excavation work carried out for the construction of the corridor.

The issue was settled after the Supreme Court rejected a plea opposing the work being undertaken for the project.

“Mahapatra has asked everyone involved to complete all construction work in the coming nine months. The corridor, once constructed, will ensure smooth management of festivals. Devotees, sevayats and visitors will benefit from it,” the official, who did not wish to be named, said.

Shedding light on the layout of the project, he stated that the corridor will have five principal zones – the buffer no-entry zone, inner ‘pradakshina’ (making rounds) path, landscape zone, outer pradakshina path and public convenience zone.

“The inner Pradakshina path will be principally used for ceremonial procession of the deities. The convenience zone will have amenities such as a drinking water fountain, a rest pavilion, donation kiosks, information centre, toilets, security control room, first-aid and a mini cloak room,” he explained.

Puri Collector Samartha Verma among others was present during the review by Mohapatra, the official added.

PTI