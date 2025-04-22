Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has announced the closure of all schools and colleges across the state starting Wednesday, April 23, in response to the ongoing severe heatwave.

Odisha Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari confirmed that all educational institutions will remain shut untill further notice.

The decision follows a heatwave warning from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), which has forecast extreme temperatures across western, interior, and coastal Odisha over the next three days. Daytime temperatures are expected to remain significantly high, with heatwave-like conditions likely to continue.

Officials said the move is aimed at safeguarding the health and well-being of students, teachers, and staff. The state education department has urged all institutions to strictly adhere to the directive.