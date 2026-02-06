Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has decided to celebrate ‘Odia Pakhya’ (fortnight) from Utkal Diwas April 1 till the Odia new year April 14, Culture minister Suryabanshi Suraj said.

Odia Language, Literature and Culture Minister Suryabanshi Suraj Thursday said that a preparatory meeting was recently held to celebrate the fortnight on a larger scale this time, following the successful statewide observance of ‘Odia Pakhya’ for the first time last year.

Emphasis was laid on organising programmes at the grassroots level and ensuring active participation of the general public, he said.

Various departments of the state government will organise a range of activities during ‘Odia Pakhya’, including observance of Utkal Diwas, Khadi Chhuan Day, Traditional Attire Day, Folk Art Day, Traditional Food Day, Cleanliness Day, blood donation drives, Odia nameplate campaigns, heritage mass runs, youth writers’ conferences and discussion sessions on eminent Odia personalities, the minister said.

The government also plans to design a dedicated logo for ‘Odia Pakhya’ and launch a website. A quiz competition will be held, and digital certificates will be issued to all participants.

The minister said efforts will be made to involve non-resident Odias in the celebrations, while special focus will be given to the participation of youth and students from schools, colleges and universities.

Programmes highlighting Odia language, literature and culture will also be organised in the remote areas of the state, he said.

Suraj said the objective of ‘Odia Pakhya’ is to reconnect people with Odia traditions, heritage and to promote Odia language, literature and culture at a broader level.

He added that coordinated efforts with various departments would ensure smooth implementation of programmes from the block to the state levels.