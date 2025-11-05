Bhubaneswar: Following the Central government’s decision to hike the paddy minimum support price (MSP) by Rs 69 per quintal, the Odisha government is also going to procure paddy at a MSP of Rs 2,369 per quintal for common variety during the 2025–26 Kharif marketing season, an official said Wednesday.

The MSP of Grade-A (a higher quality of paddy) has been fixed at Rs 2,389 per quintal, according to a notification issued by the Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Department, recently.

All paddy varieties are classified into two Grades – ‘A’ and ‘Common’ – based on the length and breadth ratio (LB). If the ratio is greater than and equal to 2.5, then it is classified as Grade A, and if the ratio is less than 2.5, then it is classified as Common, the official said.

In addition to the MSP, the state government has been paying Rs 800 per quintal as input subsidy from the state to the farmers. It was a major promise made by the BJP in its election manifesto.

PTI