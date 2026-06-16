Bhubaneswar: Odisha government has decided to provide free bus service to the candidates appearing in the NEET (UG) Examination, 2026, rescheduled to be held June 21, a minister said Tuesday.

Direct bus services will be provided from major railway stations and bus stands to examination centres.

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-UG) for admission to undergraduate medical education in all medical institutions was first held May 3.

However, a few days later, the National Testing Agency (NTA) cancelled the exam amidst allegations of a paper leak. Now, the reexamination will be held June 21.

As per the decision taken by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, the transport department has made arrangements to provide free bus services for the candidates.

The bus service will be jointly operated by the Odisha State Road Transport Corporation (OSRTC) and Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT), Transport Minister Bibhuti Bhusan Jena said in a post on X.

ମାନ୍ୟବର ମୁଖ୍ୟମନ୍ତ୍ରୀଙ୍କ ନିଷ୍ପତ୍ତି କ୍ରମେ ଆସନ୍ତା ଜୁନ୍ ୨୧ ତାରିଖରେ ହେବାକୁ ଥିବା NEET-UG ପରୀକ୍ଷା ପାଇଁ ରାଜ୍ୟର ସମସ୍ତ ପରୀକ୍ଷାର୍ଥୀଙ୍କ ସୁବିଧାକୁ ପ୍ରାଥମିକତା ଦେଇ ବାଣିଜ୍ୟ ଓ ପରିବହନ ବିଭାଗ ପକ୍ଷରୁ OSRTC ଓ CRUT ର ମିଳିତ ସହଯୋଗରେ ନିଃଶୁଳ୍କ ବସ୍ ସେବାର ବ୍ୟବସ୍ଥା କରାଯାଇଛି। ରାଜ୍ୟର ୧୩୪ଟି ପରୀକ୍ଷା କେନ୍ଦ୍ରକୁ… — Bibhuti Bhusan Jena (@BibhutiJena93) June 16, 2026

Candidates appearing at 134 examination centres across the state can avail the facility by producing their valid NEET (UG) Admit Card while travelling in government-operated buses and buses deployed by various educational institutions for the purpose, he said.

“We are committed to ensuring safe, convenient and smooth travel for the candidates,” he wrote.

Jena extended best wishes to all the candidates for their bright future.

The transportation service will operate in two phases. The first phase will facilitate the movement of candidates to their respective examination centres before the examination commences, while the second phase will ensure their return journey after the examination, an official statement said.

The free transportation service will continue until all candidates reach their respective destinations.

To ensure smooth operation of the service and effective coordination at the district level, the Transport Commissioner convened a review meeting with all Regional Transport Officers (RTOs).

Considering the prevailing summer conditions, adequate drinking water and other essential amenities will be made available for the convenience of the candidates, the statement said.

Chief Secretary Anu Garg also reviewed the arrangements made for smooth conduct of the NEET-UG exam in Odisha.

As June 21 is International Yoga Day, she asked concerned department officers to take necessary steps for the proper organisation of both the programme and the exam.