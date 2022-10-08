Bhubaneswar: The Block Development Officers (BDOs) of Dhamnagar and Tihidi in Bhadrak district were transferred by the Odisha government ahead of the November 3 by-election to the Dhamnagar assembly segment.

The Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water Department issued a notification regarding the transfer of the BDOs Friday.

The Bhadrak district collector has been asked to relieve Dhamnagar BDO Durga Charan Murmu and Tihidi BDO Basant Sahani immediately because of the by-election to the Dhamnagar Assembly seat.

Koraput’s Laxmipur tehsildar Banabihari Dinda will be posted as BDO in Dhamnagar while Kalahandi’s Kesinga tehsildar Jyotirmaya Kar will join as Tihidi BDO.

The collectors of Koraput and Kalahandi have been asked to relieve the two Odisha Administrative Service (OAS) officers immediately.

The office of Sub-Collector, Bhadrak, Friday, issued a notification for a by-election to the Dhamnagar Assembly constituency.

The seat fell vacant following the death of BJP MLA Bishnu Charan Sethi September 19.