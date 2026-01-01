Bhubaneswar: Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik Thursday greeted the people of the state on New Year’s and expressed hope for peace, unity, progress and prosperity in 2026.

Odisha Governor in a post on X said, “I extend my warm greetings and best wishes to you and your family on the occasion of the New Year. May the divine blessings of Prabhu Jagannath bestow peace, good health and happiness, and may the year ahead be marked by harmony, purpose and optimism for the greater good. I wish you every success and a truly fulfilling year ahead.”

CM Majhi also extended new year greetings and called upon people to work together for building a strong, inclusive and prosperous Odisha. “The life of all may be blissful by the grace of Lord Jagannath,” the CM said.

Patnaik also shared his New Year greetings and hoped that 2026 would bring happiness, peace and prosperity to people across the country.

In a video message, Patnaik conveyed his warm New Year 2026 greetings to the people of the state and said, “Jai Jagannath. My greetings and best wishes to all on the occasion of the New Year 2026. By the immense grace of Lord Jagannath, may the New Year bring happiness, peace, and prosperity to everyone’s life.”

PTI