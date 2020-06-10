Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Wednesday said the health department will launch an integrated campaign across the state for house-to-house active surveillance against coronavirus and other diseases.

“As the next few weeks are critical in controlling the spread of coronavirus as well as monsoon-induced communicable diseases, the health department will conduct a campaign for active surveillance against COVID-19, co-morbidities, TB, malaria and diarrhoea,” the Chief Minister said.

He was addressing a technical workshop for doctors and healthcare workers involved in COVID-19 management through videoconference.

The Chief Minister expressed concern over corona infections among health service providers over the past few weeks and advised them to ensure their own safety.

“I am distressed to note that over the past few weeks there have been instances of health facilities providers getting infected with COVID-19. This points to a probable breach in maintaining infection control practices. I would like to emphasize again that you are the strength of the people in this long war. Please first ensure your safety and the safety of your team,” said Patnaik.

He said that the collective responsibility is to see that infection control measures and personal protection protocols are scrupulously followed in health facilities and by the healthcare workers in the field.

“Keeping in mind that our healthcare workers are our most valuable asset in the fight against COVID, but also the most vulnerable, the state has taken extensive measures for training of personnel and purchase of required consumables, for personal protection,” said Patnaik.

“It is now essential that these protocols continue to be meticulously followed by you, to prevent infection amongst our valuable frontline workers and to maintain the faith of the people in our health institutions,” the Chief Minister said.

