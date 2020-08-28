Bhubaneswar: Odisha Higher Education Department Friday extended the last date of application for Common PG Entrance Test (CPET-2020) in view of interests of students amid COVID-19 outbreak.

Earlier, the department had declared that the students can apply for the common entrance examination online till August 31 (11:45pm). However, the students can now apply for the test till September 10 on the official website www.samsodisha.gov.in.

The applicants can also download their hall tickets till September 30.

According to the department, the common entrance test will be held between October 10 and 19.

The last date for candidates to update their graduation/ equivalent marks has been deferred to October 22, 2020 while the timeline for handing over the entrance marks to OCAC by the entrance examination conducting universities is November 2.

The department will release the common entrance test results November 7. The universities across Odisha will complete their admission process of selected candidates by November 30.

The PG classes across Odisha will start from December 3.

PNN