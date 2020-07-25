Bhubaneswar: The results of annual Class-X High School Certificate (HSC) examination-2020 conducted by Board of Secondary Education (BSE) will be published in the last week of July.

BSE president Ramashis Hazra said even though the final date for result publication is yet to be decided, the decision will be taken within a day or two.

The matriculation examination this year started February 19 and continued till March 2. A total of 5.6 lakh students had appeared in the examination held across 2,888 centres. However, the evaluation of answer papers got affected by the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

Once published, the students can check the results through the websites- bseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in.

PNN