Bhubaneswar: Odisha joined the nation to express solidarity with people in battle against COVID-19 by lighting earthen lamps and candles at 9 p.m. Sunday.

Thousands of people switched off non-essential lights and lit diyas (earthen lamps) and candles in response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call as a mark of solidarity in the fight against COVID-19.

People were also seen bursting crackers in Bhubaneswar.

Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal and his family were among the host of dignitaries lit diyas.

“Hon’ble Governor along with first lady of #Odisha lighting Deepa in #Rajbhaban today at 9 PM for 9 minutes as a mark of solidarity in united fight of India against #COVID19Pandemic,” tweeted the Governor’s office.

Besides, people belonging to different sections of society including leaders of different political parties lit diyas as the clock struck 9 pm Sunday.

Earlier, the Odisha government had issued an advisory requesting people to maintain the stability of the grid system by keeping electrical appliances on.

IANS