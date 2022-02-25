Bhubaneswar: Odisha found themselves in dire straits at 52 for three at stumps on the second day of their Ranji Trophy tie against Saurashtra at the Sardar Patel Stadium in Ahmedabad. Earlier Saurashtra riding on a double hundred by Chirag Jani (235, 373b, 33×4, 4×6) posted a mammoth 501 all out in their first innings.

Odisha lost the wickets of Anurag Sarangi (19), last match centurion Shantanu Mishra (4) and Debashis Samantray (20). At stumps, skipper Subhranshu Senapati (8 batting) was at the crease. Giving him company was nightwatchman Basant Mohanty (0 batting). Chetan Sakariya, Jaydev Unadkat and D Jadeja picked up a wicket each for Saurashtra. It will now take a really Herculean effort from the remaining Odisha batsmen if they are to avoid the follow on.

Earlier resuming the day, at 325 for four, Chirag Jani went on accumulating runs against the bowlers of Odisha to complete maiden double century in first class cricket. He was finally dismissed by part-timer Abhishek Raut (1/52). The most successful bowler for Odisha was spinner Jayant Behera (4/148). Veteran Basant Mohanty (2/82) also maintained a tight length in his long spell of 40 overs.

Brief scores

Saurashtra 501 all out (Chirag Jani 235, Jayant Behera 4/148, Basant Mohanty 2/82), Odisha 52 for three. Match to continue.