Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s rich spiritual and cultural heritage takes centre stage in Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation’s (IRCTC) newly launched rail-based tourism circuit, ‘Divine East Temple Tour’, which connects some of eastern India’s most revered pilgrimage destinations.

The 10- day journey aboard the Bharat Gaurav Deluxe Tourist Train will prominently showcase Odisha’s iconic temples, heritage sites and natural attractions, including Puri, Bhubaneswar, Konark and Chilika.

The special tourist train will depart from Delhi Safdarjung Railway Station March 9, and return March 18, offering a spiritually immersive experience across Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Odisha and Jharkhand.

For Odisha, the tour highlights the state’s status as a major spiritual tourism hub, including a visit to Srimandir, forming one of the key highlights of the itinerary.

During its Odisha leg, tourists will also visit the ‘Temple City of India’, covering prominent sites such as Dhauli Shanti Stupa, Udayagiri and Khandagiri caves, followed by a trip to the Konark Sun Temple, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

The itinerary further includes a visit to Chilika Lake, Asia’s largest brackish water lagoon, blending spiritual tourism with leisure and nature-based experiences.

Introduced by IRCTC, a Navratna PSU under the Ministry of Railways, the tour is designed to offer a seamless, all-inclusive travel experience.

Apart from Odisha, the journey covers Varanasi with Kashi Vishwanath Temple and Ganga Aarti, Kolkata with visits to Kali Ghat and Dakshineshwar Kali Mandir, a day excursion to Gangasagar for a holy dip at the Sagar Sangam, and Baidyanath Dham (Deoghar), one of the twelve Jyotirlingas of Lord Shiva.

The Bharat Gaurav Deluxe Tourist Train, accommodating around 150 passengers, offers AC I, AC II and AC III classes along with two onboard restaurant cars serving hygienic vegetarian meals.

Modern amenities, enhanced safety features and dedicated IRCTC tour managers are part of the package.

The tour is priced at Rs 1,06,940 for 1AC, Rs 98,925 for 2AC, and Rs 79,285 for 3AC per person.

The package includes train travel, AC hotel accommodation, vegetarian meals, transfers and sightseeing, travel insurance and guided tour services.

Bookings are now open on IRCTC’s tourism portal and through authorised IRCTC tourism offices, offering a major boost to Odisha’s spiritual and heritage tourism profile on the national stage.