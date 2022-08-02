Bhubaneswar: Odisha recorded 741 new Covid-19 cases Tuesday, while another patient died from the contagion, the health department said.

The Covid-19 tally rose to 13,14,683, a bulletin issued by the department said.

The toll rose to 9,142 as a 75-year-old woman succumbed to the virus in Jajpur. Fifty-three other Covid patients have died due to comorbidities so far.

There are now 6,616 active cases, of which 1,580 are in Sundargarh district and 1,233 in Khurda district, according to the bulletin.

The test positivity rate was 3.98 per cent as the cases were detected out of 18,640 samples tested. As many as 138 children were among the new patients.

Sundargarh reported the highest number of 176 infections, followed by 140 in Khurda.

The state had logged 797 cases and one death Monday.

A total of 12,98,872 people have recuperated from the disease so far, including 856 in the last 24 hours, it added.