Sundargarh: A man climbed a high-voltage electricity pole and threatened to end his life after his “girlfriend” refused to marry him, triggering a tense, hours-long standoff in Odisha’s Sundargarh district, police said Tuesday.

The incident took place in Budakata area under Kutra block, where the man climbed the power pole at around 10 pm Sunday and began shouting and crying. He demanded that his “girlfriend” be brought to the spot and warned of dire consequences if his demand was not met.

Alarmed villagers informed police and fire services personnel, who rushed to the scene and attempted to persuade him to come down. Initial efforts, however, failed.

As the situation escalated, police called the woman to the spot. According to local sources, the man agreed to climb down after she assured him that she would marry him. He descended safely at around 2 a.m. Monday, bringing the nearly four-hour drama to an end.

Police said the man again climbed the same power pole at around 5 pm Monday but came down safely after remaining there for a short period.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the woman was previously married and had reportedly entered into a relationship with the man after her husband’s death. The dispute reportedly arose after she later declined to marry him.

Police are investigating the incident.