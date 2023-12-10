Nayagarh: In a shocking incident, a man has surrendered before police along with the severed head of his wife after killing her with an axe in Nayagarh district in Odisha.

The accused husband, Arjun Bagha, a resident of Bidapaju village, has been detained at the Banigochha police station.

Sources said that the 30-year-old deceased Dharitri Bagha had gone to farm to cut rice when Bagha called her saying that her daughter was crying at their house Saturday. When the victim reached home, Bagha attacked her with an axe from behind.

Later, he kept the severed head of his wife in a bag and walked into the Banigochha police station where he surrendered himself.

“She told me about serving food mixed with poison. I felt uneasy about it. She also threatened to kill my children and me during the night so I got scared and decided to kill her,” said Bagha.

Subsequently, a team of Banigochha police station along with senior police officials of Nayagarh police reached the crime scene and initiated investigation. Sunday, a scientific team also visited the place and collected vital evidence from the spot.

“We have registered a case in this matter on the basis of a complaint lodged by the deceased lady’s father, Dharanidhar Bagha. The husband has been detained and investigation is on in this matter,” a senior police official said Sunday.

The official also revealed that the accused was suffering from some mental ailment and his in-laws had sent medications for his treatment.

When Dharitri started giving the medicines to the accused, he suspected her of trying to kill him by giving poison tablets. So, Arjun hacked her to death.

IANS