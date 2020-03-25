Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Mining Corporation (OMC) contributed Rs 500 crore to Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) Wednesday to support the government’s efforts in combating COVID-19 across the state.

Besides that sum, OMC has also given Rs 250 crore interim dividend for Fiscal Year 2019-20 to the State government, the company said in a statement.

OMC had earlier contributed Rs 100 crore to CMRF in February 2020.

The COVID-19 has created an extraordinary situation across the world. The state government has taken pro-active measures to contain the spread of the virus.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has appealed for support from all sections of the society.

“It is an extremely challenging race against time to stop #COVID19. As the pandemic is spreading across the world, now is time to be together as a nation at this hour of crisis and support the appeal of PM @narendramodi ji,” the Chief Minister tweeted.

PNN