Jagatsinghpur: The Jagatsinghpur district mining officer has been suspended on charge of collusion with leaseholders and sand mafia in illegal sand mining. The suspension of Satish Kumar Tarai came 17 days after the Sub-Collector flagged the matter and District Collector J Sonal wrote to the state government seeking action against the officer December 16. The department ordered the suspension Saturday as part of disciplinary proceedings.

In an official order issued under Letter No-96, the state government said the action was taken on the Governor’s directions, as clarified by the additional secretary. During the suspension period, Tarai’s headquarters will be the Directorate of Mines and Geology. He has been barred from leaving the headquarters without prior permission from the competent authority.

Copies of the suspension order have been forwarded to the Directorate of Mines and Geology in Bhubaneswar, the personal secretaries to the departmental minister, the Chief Secretary, and the Additional Chief Secretary of the Steel and Mines department, as well as the Jagatsinghpur District Collector and District Magistrate for information.

Residents of Jagatsinghpur district have been complaining of rampant illegal sand mining in the area. Unchecked movement of overloaded sand-laden Hyva trucks has caused widespread public distress. Acting on complaints, authorities conducted a major crackdown November 25 near the Kilipal sand ghat on the Mahanadi river under Tirtol police limits.

During the raid, officials seized 46 Hyva trucks loaded with sand and three excavators allegedly involved in illegal extraction and transportation of sand. Five drivers and a mechanic were arrested at the time.

In a similar operation, Sub-Collector Prashant Kumar Tarai, over a tip-off and with assistance from district police, raided the Jaipur sand ghat in the same police jurisdiction December 11. The team seized 22 Hyva trucks. While three drivers were nabbed, others managed to flee.

During the raid, the concerned mining officer lodged a complaint at Tirtol police station. However, questions were raised over his role in the matter. Subsequently, Sub-Collector Tarai filed a complaint against the district mining officer at Jagatsinghpur police station. Based on the complaint, police registered a case (992/25) and launched an investigation.

Fearing police action, the mining officer has reportedly remained absent from duty since then.