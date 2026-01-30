Bhubaneswar: Odisha Housing and Urban Development Minister Krushna Chandra Mahapatra Friday directed concerned officers to upkeep statues installed in public parks developed in different towns of the state.

While holding meetings with department officers about the current status of parks, Mahapatra said statues of eminent personalities and historical figures must be preserved with dignity and due respect.

Negligence in this work amounts to disregard for public sentiment and cultural heritage, he noted.

In a decisive move to enhance urban liveability and safeguard public assets, the minister has also directed the department to prepare a comprehensive, time-bound action plan for the beautification, modification and holistic improvement of parks across all Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) of Odisha, extending the initiative beyond Bhubaneswar and Cuttack to cover the entire state.

Mahapatra also referred to his recent visit to Indira Gandhi (IG) Park here, expressing deep dissatisfaction over its condition.

He noted that similar issues persist in several urban parks and voiced serious concern over visible neglect, poor maintenance and deterioration of infrastructure.

Mahapatra emphasised that parks are not merely recreational spaces but vital social, environmental and cultural assets that reflect the overall quality of urban governance and contribute significantly to citizens’ health and well-being.

Taking a stern view of administrative lapses, he warned that strict disciplinary action would be initiated against officials and agencies found responsible for substandard maintenance or dereliction of duty.

He made it clear that accountability would be fixed wherever shortcomings are identified.

The minister further directed to issue clear and immediate instructions to all ULBs, defining responsibilities, timelines and quality benchmarks for park rejuvenation.

He also called for regular monitoring, periodic inspections and adequate budgetary planning to ensure sustainable improvements rather than one-time cosmetic measures.

Reaffirming the state government’s commitment to building clean, green, inclusive and citizen-friendly urban spaces, Mahapatra said that well-maintained parks play a crucial role in promoting public health, environmental sustainability and community well-being.

The citizens across Odisha must be provided with safe, accessible and aesthetically pleasing public spaces, he emphasised.

The Housing and Urban Development Department has been directed to take prompt follow-up action and ensure effective implementation of the minister’s directives in a mission-mode approach, an officer said.

PTI