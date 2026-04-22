Angul: A minor boy sparked panic after climbing nearly 100 feet up a tree and threatening suicide unless he was allowed to meet his minor girlfriend in Angul town Tuesday.

Eyewitnesses said the boy repeatedly warned that he would hang himself with a cloth tied around his neck if he was not permitted to see the girl.

The incident prompted a swift response from the fire brigade, police and the local municipality team, who rushed to the spot and began negotiations. After nearly an hour and a half of counselling and persuasion — including an assurance that he would be allowed to meet the girl — the boy finally relented and climbed down safely.

The incident occurred inside the Utkal Balashram premises in Amalapada area of Angul and has since drawn widespread attention. According to sources, the boy and the girl, both minors from Rairakhol area in Sambalpur district, were in a relationship and had eloped a few days ago. They were later rescued by the Railway Police in Angul and produced before the Child Welfare Committee. Subsequently, the boy was lodged at Utkal Balashram in Amalapada, while the girl was placed at a Sakhi counselling centre.

The boy climbed to the top of a tall tree within the Balashram premises Tuesday morning and demanded that the girl be brought to meet him. He threatened to end his life if his demand was not met.

Fire services personnel, Angul Town Police and municipal officials engaged him in prolonged dialogue before convincing him to come down safely after promising a meeting with the girl. While no injuries were reported, the episode has triggered debate in the locality and raised serious concerns over security arrangements at the Balashram.